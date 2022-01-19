Army Ordered To Pay N1b, Apologize To Nnamdi Kanu For Invading His House The Street Journal - Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB leader By Steve Oko An Umuahia High Court has ordered the Federal Government and the Nigeria Army to pay N1billion to the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra Mazi Nnamdi Kanu for invading his house in September 2017.



