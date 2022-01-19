AFCON 2021: Nigeria coach, Eguavoen lists three attributes of Guinea-Bissau Daily Post - Nigeria interim coach, Augustine Eguavoen, has listed three attributes of Guinea-Bissau ahead of both teams’ clash at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). Eguavoen said that the Guinea-Bissau team are strong, good in possession and swarm on ...



News Credibility Score: 99%