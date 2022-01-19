Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


AFCON 2021: Nigeria coach, Eguavoen lists three attributes of Guinea-Bissau
News photo Daily Post  - Nigeria interim coach, Augustine Eguavoen, has listed three attributes of Guinea-Bissau ahead of both teams’ clash at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). Eguavoen said that the Guinea-Bissau team are strong, good in possession and swarm on ...

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NFF may retain Eguavoen as Super Eagles coach if... The Punch:
NFF may retain Eguavoen as Super Eagles coach if...
#AFCON2021: Eguavoen Sends Message to Nigerians Ahead Match Against Guinea-Bissau | Read Not Just OK:
#AFCON2021: Eguavoen Sends Message to Nigerians Ahead Match Against Guinea-Bissau | Read
AFCON 2021: Super Eagles’ major problem – Nigeria coach, Eguavoen PUO Reports:
AFCON 2021: Super Eagles’ major problem – Nigeria coach, Eguavoen
Exclusive: Super Eagles Starting XI Against Guinea Bissau – Sadiq Starts As Eguavoen Makes 8 Changes The Street Journal:
Exclusive: Super Eagles Starting XI Against Guinea Bissau – Sadiq Starts As Eguavoen Makes 8 Changes
NFF may retain Eguavoen as Super Eagles coach if he leads Nigeria to glory at AFCON - Pinnick Gist Punch:
NFF may retain Eguavoen as Super Eagles coach if he leads Nigeria to glory at AFCON - Pinnick
Nigeria vs Guinea-Bissau: Eguavoen reveals starting XI for AFCON clash [Full list] Affairs TV:
Nigeria vs Guinea-Bissau: Eguavoen reveals starting XI for AFCON clash [Full list]


   More Picks
1 Airman arraigned in Kaduna for theft of N20m mistakenly credited to his bank account - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 Senate amends rejected electoral bill, includes other modes of primary elections - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 "I’ve been suffering this pain for 11 years helplessly” – Comedian, Josh2funny shares his testimony (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 21 hours ago
4 APC national convention: Timetable out, sale of forms Feb. 14 - P.M. News - PM News, 17 hours ago
5 Senate approves establishment of National Rice Development Council - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
6 Enforce death penalty for drug dealers, terrorists, ritualists - Oluwo of Iwo tells President Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
7 We do not have camps in Anambra, you killed innocent people – IPOB to Nigerian Army - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
8 AFCON2021: Eguavoen only entitled to match bonuses, won?t earn salary - NFF - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
9 Davido's fans threatened me on social media, says cousin, Dele Adeleke - The Punch, 19 hours ago
10 Wizkid Announces Postponement of His ‘Made in Lagos’ Canada Tour - Not Just OK, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info