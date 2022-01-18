Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Fuel Price May Rise To N302 Per Litre In Weeks As NEC ‘Recommends N302 Per Litre’
Independent  - The National Economic Council, NEC, has recommended to the Federal Government an increase in the pump price of fuel. The price of petrol in Nigeria currently sells between N162 and N165 per litre.

