News at a Glance
Fuel Price May Rise To N302 Per Litre In Weeks As NEC ‘Recommends N302 Per Litre’
Independent
- The National Economic Council, NEC, has recommended to the Federal Government an increase in the pump price of fuel. The price of petrol in Nigeria currently sells between N162 and N165 per litre.
59 mins ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Trust:
Fuel price may rise in weeks as NEC ‘recommends N302 per litre’
Sahara Reporters:
.@ProfOsinbajo-led Economic Council Recommends Fuel Increase To N302 Per Litre By February
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Fuel Price May Rise In Weeks As NEC ‘Recommends N302 Per Litre
The Street Journal:
FG proposes increase of fuel price to N302 per liter in February
Infotrust News:
NEC Recommends N302 Per Litre Petrol Price By February
Edujandon:
NEC Recommends ₦302 Per Litre Petrol Price By February
The Genius Media:
Nigerians May Buy Petrol At N302 Per Litre By February
Naija News:
Fuel Price May Rise To N302 Per Litre In Weeks
More Picks
1
Bobrisky allegedly sets to wed ‘billionaire lover' -
The Nation,
18 hours ago
2
Osun housewife pours hot water on daughter for refusing to run errands -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
3
Biafra: 'Nnamdi Kanu chose to appear in same designer clothes' - FG tells judge -
Daily Post,
2 hours ago
4
AGN declares no shoot day on the burial day of actor Sam Obiago -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
5
Why I resigned as DG of APC governors forum ― Salihu Lukman -
Nigerian Tribune,
30 mins ago
6
P&ID Scandal: EFCC Grills Ex-Lagos Commissioner, Olasupo Shasore -
Channels Television,
15 hours ago
7
Banditry: Policemen, vigilantes reportedly die during gunfight with bandits in Niger -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
8
16 persons including police officer and two soldiers killed by terrorists in Kebbi attack - Official -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
9
AFCON 2021: I want Super Eagles job on permanent basis - Eguavoen alerts NFF -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
10
AFCON2021: We?ll avoid mistakes of 2019 AFCON and produce good team performance against Guinea Bissau ? Troost-Ekong -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
