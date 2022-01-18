Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NCC: Don't rest on your oars, sustain effective service delivery - Danbatta tasks Ibadan Zonal Office
Daily Post  - The staff of the Ibadan Zonal Office (IBZO) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) have been tasked by the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof.

47 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NCC boss, Danbatta urges staff to sustain effective service delivery Peoples Daily:
NCC boss, Danbatta urges staff to sustain effective service delivery
‘Don’t rest on your oars, sustain effective service delivery’, Danbatta tasks NCC staff News Diary Online:
‘Don’t rest on your oars, sustain effective service delivery’, Danbatta tasks NCC staff
The Citizen:
Danbatta tasks NCC staff to sustain effective service delivery
NCC boss, Danbatta charges staff to sustain effective service delivery The Eagle Online:
NCC boss, Danbatta charges staff to sustain effective service delivery
NCC boss tasks staff of Ibadan Zonal Office to sustain effective service delivery National Accord:
NCC boss tasks staff of Ibadan Zonal Office to sustain effective service delivery
Sustain effective service delivery, Danbatta tasks NCC Ibadan zonal office staff – TechEconomy.ng Tech Economy:
Sustain effective service delivery, Danbatta tasks NCC Ibadan zonal office staff – TechEconomy.ng


   More Picks
1 Bobrisky allegedly sets to wed ‘billionaire lover' - The Nation, 18 hours ago
2 Osun housewife pours hot water on daughter for refusing to run errands - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 Biafra: 'Nnamdi Kanu chose to appear in same designer clothes' - FG tells judge - Daily Post, 2 hours ago
4 AGN declares no shoot day on the burial day of actor Sam Obiago - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
5 Why I resigned as DG of APC governors forum ― Salihu Lukman - Nigerian Tribune, 30 mins ago
6 P&ID Scandal: EFCC Grills Ex-Lagos Commissioner, Olasupo Shasore - Channels Television, 15 hours ago
7 Banditry: Policemen, vigilantes reportedly die during gunfight with bandits in Niger - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
8 16 persons including police officer and two soldiers killed by terrorists in Kebbi attack - Official - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
9 AFCON 2021: I want Super Eagles job on permanent basis - Eguavoen alerts NFF - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
10 AFCON2021: We?ll avoid mistakes of 2019 AFCON and produce good team performance against Guinea Bissau ? Troost-Ekong - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info