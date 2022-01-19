Post News
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
Change My News Page
News at a Glance
Guinea Bissau: 10 things to know about Nigeria's next opponents at AFCON
The Punch
- Factfile for Guinea Bissau, who play Nigeria in Group D of the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon today.
1 hour ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria: Camara predicts 2021 AFCON clash
Nigerian Tribune:
No room for complacency against Guinea-Bissau -Eguavoen
Naija Loaded:
Augustine Eguavoen Reveals Nigeria’s Game Plan Against Guinea-Bissau
Ripples Nigeria:
Nigeria face Guinea-Bissau today in final AFCON group clash
PUO Reports:
AFCON 2021: Nigeria’s game plan against Guinea-Bissau – Eguavoen reveals
Silverbird TV:
AFCON 2021: Guinea-Bissau Coach Speaks Ahead Of Super Eagles Clash
News Breakers:
Guinea Bissau: 10 things to know about Nigeria’s next opponents at AFCON
Brila:
AFCON: Eguavoen speaks ahead of Guinea-Bissau clash
More Picks
1
Bobrisky allegedly sets to wed ‘billionaire lover' -
The Nation,
20 hours ago
2
Why I resigned as DG of APC governors forum ― Salihu Lukman -
Nigerian Tribune,
2 hours ago
3
Osun housewife pours hot water on daughter for refusing to run errands -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
4
Biafra: 'Nnamdi Kanu chose to appear in same designer clothes' - FG tells judge -
Daily Post,
3 hours ago
5
AGN declares no shoot day on the burial day of actor Sam Obiago -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
6
FCT Minister recovers from COVID-19, set to resume duties -
Nigerian Tribune,
21 hours ago
7
P&ID Scandal: EFCC Grills Ex-Lagos Commissioner, Olasupo Shasore -
Channels Television,
17 hours ago
8
Wife sues husband in Gombe for biting her during a quarrel -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
9
Banditry: Policemen, vigilantes reportedly die during gunfight with bandits in Niger -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
10
16 persons including police officer and two soldiers killed by terrorists in Kebbi attack - Official -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
About Us
Contact Us
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
RSS Feed
Sign Up
