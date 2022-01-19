Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Guinea Bissau: 10 things to know about Nigeria's next opponents at AFCON
News photo The Punch  - Factfile for Guinea Bissau, who play Nigeria in Group D of the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon today.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria: Camara predicts 2021 AFCON clash Daily Post:
Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria: Camara predicts 2021 AFCON clash
No room for complacency against Guinea-Bissau -Eguavoen Nigerian Tribune:
No room for complacency against Guinea-Bissau -Eguavoen
Augustine Eguavoen Reveals Nigeria’s Game Plan Against Guinea-Bissau Naija Loaded:
Augustine Eguavoen Reveals Nigeria’s Game Plan Against Guinea-Bissau
Nigeria face Guinea-Bissau today in final AFCON group clash Ripples Nigeria:
Nigeria face Guinea-Bissau today in final AFCON group clash
AFCON 2021: Nigeria’s game plan against Guinea-Bissau – Eguavoen reveals PUO Reports:
AFCON 2021: Nigeria’s game plan against Guinea-Bissau – Eguavoen reveals
AFCON 2021: Guinea-Bissau Coach Speaks Ahead Of Super Eagles Clash Silverbird TV:
AFCON 2021: Guinea-Bissau Coach Speaks Ahead Of Super Eagles Clash
Guinea Bissau: 10 things to know about Nigeria’s next opponents at AFCON News Breakers:
Guinea Bissau: 10 things to know about Nigeria’s next opponents at AFCON
AFCON: Eguavoen speaks ahead of Guinea-Bissau clash Brila:
AFCON: Eguavoen speaks ahead of Guinea-Bissau clash


