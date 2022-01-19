Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Grammys 2022: New date, Venue Announced for Ceremony [See list of nominees]
News photo Daily Trust  - The 2022 Grammy Awards will hold on the 3rd of April, 2022 The recording academy took to their verified Instagram page on Tuesday to announce the new date for the ceremony, it was previously scheduled to hold on the 31st of January 2022, at the Los ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2022 Grammy Awards new date, venue announced Daily Post:
2022 Grammy Awards new date, venue announced
Recording Academy Releases New Date And Venue For 64th GRAMMYs Not Just OK:
Recording Academy Releases New Date And Venue For 64th GRAMMYs
2022 Grammy Awards Announce New Date, Venue Information Nigeria:
2022 Grammy Awards Announce New Date, Venue
New date announced for Grammy Awards - P.M. News PM News:
New date announced for Grammy Awards - P.M. News
Recording Academy Announces New Date And Venue For 64th GRAMMYs Mp3 Bullet:
Recording Academy Announces New Date And Venue For 64th GRAMMYs
Organizers Of 2022 Grammy Awards Announce New Date, Venue Naija News:
Organizers Of 2022 Grammy Awards Announce New Date, Venue
2022 Grammy Awards New Date, Venue Announced Screen Gist:
2022 Grammy Awards New Date, Venue Announced
2022 Grammy Awards Announce New Date, Venue News Breakers:
2022 Grammy Awards Announce New Date, Venue
2022 Grammy Awards new date, venue announced Olajide TV:
2022 Grammy Awards new date, venue announced
Grammy Awards Gets New Location And Date Silverbird TV:
Grammy Awards Gets New Location And Date


   More Picks
1 Orji Uzor Kalu meets with Buhari in Aso-rock over 2023 presidency [PHOTOS] - Politics Nigeria, 22 hours ago
2 PGF DG confirms resignation, says it is in APC’s best interest - The Nation, 11 hours ago
3 Why I abandoned school, by Portable - The Nation, 16 hours ago
4 Biafra: 'Nnamdi Kanu chose to appear in same designer clothes' - FG tells judge - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
5 Senate amends rejected electoral bill, includes other modes of primary elections - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
6 "I’ve been suffering this pain for 11 years helplessly” – Comedian, Josh2funny shares his testimony (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 6 hours ago
7 Airman arraigned in Kaduna for theft of N20m mistakenly credited to his bank account - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
8 Wife sues husband in Gombe for biting her during a quarrel - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
9 P&ID Scandal: EFCC Grills Ex-Lagos Commissioner, Olasupo Shasore - Channels Television, 23 hours ago
10 Wizkid Announces Postponement of His ‘Made in Lagos’ Canada Tour - Not Just OK, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info