President Buhari embarks on two-day official visit to Kaduna State — NEWSVERGE
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 PGF DG confirms resignation, says it is in APC’s best interest - The Nation, 19 hours ago
2 Why I abandoned school, by Portable - The Nation, 1 day ago
3 Biafra: 'Nnamdi Kanu chose to appear in same designer clothes' - FG tells judge - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
4 Senate amends rejected electoral bill, includes other modes of primary elections - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
5 "I’ve been suffering this pain for 11 years helplessly” – Comedian, Josh2funny shares his testimony (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 13 hours ago
6 2023: Tinubu Promises WAEC Fee Will Be Free For All If Elected [VIDEO] - Talk Glitz, 18 hours ago
7 Airman arraigned in Kaduna for theft of N20m mistakenly credited to his bank account - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
8 Army Ordered To Pay N1b, Apologize To Nnamdi Kanu For Invading His House - The Street Journal, 17 hours ago
9 We do not have camps in Anambra, you killed innocent people – IPOB to Nigerian Army - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
10 Wizkid Announces Postponement of His ‘Made in Lagos’ Canada Tour - Not Just OK, 16 hours ago
