Senate amends rejected electoral bill, includes other modes of primary elections
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Senate has initiated a process to amend the Electoral Act Amendment Bill which President Buhari rejected in December for specifying only direct primaries for political parties.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

