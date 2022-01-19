Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian man and his accomplice arrested in India for duping woman of N7m on pretext of sending expensive gifts to her from UK
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Two suspected cyber fraudsters including a 37-year-old Nigerian national have been arrested in Chandigarh for duping woman of Rs 13.31 lakh (N7.3m) on the pretext of sending her gifts from England. The accused identified as Odoeke Francis Ifeanyi, who ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigerian man and his accomplice arrested in India for duping woman of N7m on pretext of sending expensive gifts to her from UK Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Nigerian man and his accomplice arrested in India for duping woman of N7m on pretext of sending expensive gifts to her from UK
Nigerian man and his accomplice arrested in India for duping woman of N7m News Breakers:
Nigerian man and his accomplice arrested in India for duping woman of N7m
Nigerian man and his accomplice arrested in India for duping woman of N7m Tunde Ednut:
Nigerian man and his accomplice arrested in India for duping woman of N7m
Nigerian man and his accomplice arrested in India for duping woman of N7m Within Nigeria:
Nigerian man and his accomplice arrested in India for duping woman of N7m
Nigerian Man Arrested In India For Duping Woman Of N7M On Pretext Of Sending Expensive Gifts To Her From UK Tori News:
Nigerian Man Arrested In India For Duping Woman Of N7M On Pretext Of Sending Expensive Gifts To Her From UK


   More Picks
1 Orji Uzor Kalu meets with Buhari in Aso-rock over 2023 presidency [PHOTOS] - Politics Nigeria, 22 hours ago
2 PGF DG confirms resignation, says it is in APC’s best interest - The Nation, 11 hours ago
3 Why I abandoned school, by Portable - The Nation, 16 hours ago
4 Biafra: 'Nnamdi Kanu chose to appear in same designer clothes' - FG tells judge - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
5 Senate amends rejected electoral bill, includes other modes of primary elections - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
6 "I’ve been suffering this pain for 11 years helplessly” – Comedian, Josh2funny shares his testimony (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 6 hours ago
7 Airman arraigned in Kaduna for theft of N20m mistakenly credited to his bank account - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
8 Wife sues husband in Gombe for biting her during a quarrel - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
9 P&ID Scandal: EFCC Grills Ex-Lagos Commissioner, Olasupo Shasore - Channels Television, 23 hours ago
10 Wizkid Announces Postponement of His ‘Made in Lagos’ Canada Tour - Not Just OK, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info