Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NAPTIP hands over trafficked children to Sokoto govt.
News photo News Diary Online  - The National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), on Wednesday, handed over four trafficked children to the Sokoto state government.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

NAPTIP hands over trafficked children to Sokoto govt Pulse Nigeria:
NAPTIP hands over trafficked children to Sokoto govt
NAPTIP hands over trafficked children to Sokoto govt Top Naija:
NAPTIP hands over trafficked children to Sokoto govt
NAPTIP hands over 4 trafficked children to Sokoto govt - P.M. News PM News:
NAPTIP hands over 4 trafficked children to Sokoto govt - P.M. News
NAPTIP hands over trafficked children to Sokoto The Eagle Online:
NAPTIP hands over trafficked children to Sokoto
NAPTIP hands over 4 trafficked children to Sokoto govt News Breakers:
NAPTIP hands over 4 trafficked children to Sokoto govt


   More Picks
1 PGF DG confirms resignation, says it is in APC’s best interest - The Nation, 15 hours ago
2 Why I abandoned school, by Portable - The Nation, 21 hours ago
3 Biafra: 'Nnamdi Kanu chose to appear in same designer clothes' - FG tells judge - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
4 Senate amends rejected electoral bill, includes other modes of primary elections - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
5 "I’ve been suffering this pain for 11 years helplessly” – Comedian, Josh2funny shares his testimony (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 10 hours ago
6 Airman arraigned in Kaduna for theft of N20m mistakenly credited to his bank account - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
7 We do not have camps in Anambra, you killed innocent people – IPOB to Nigerian Army - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
8 Wizkid Announces Postponement of His ‘Made in Lagos’ Canada Tour - Not Just OK, 13 hours ago
9 INEC Responds To Tinubu’s Claim, Says Permanent Voter Cards Still Valid - Sahara Reporters, 8 hours ago
10 Grammys 2022: New date, Venue Announced for Ceremony [See list of nominees] - Daily Trust, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info