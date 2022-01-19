Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


PHOTOS: Sanwo-Olu acquires two 330kmph speed trains for Lagos - P.M. News
PM News  - Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu acquires two Talgo 330kmph high speed trains for the yet to be completed Lagos Red Line Metro rail project.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

PHOTOS: Lagos heads to US for these Red line trains The Nation:
PHOTOS: Lagos heads to US for these Red line trains
Lagos acquires new two sets 10-car intra-city metropolitan trains for red line rail project Nigerian Tribune:
Lagos acquires new two sets 10-car intra-city metropolitan trains for red line rail project
Lagos Acquires Two Need Speed Trains For Red Line The Street Journal:
Lagos Acquires Two Need Speed Trains For Red Line
Sanwo-Olu inspects newly acquired Talgo 330kmph for Lagos Red Line Metro project People n Politics:
Sanwo-Olu inspects newly acquired Talgo 330kmph for Lagos Red Line Metro project
PHOTOS: Sanwo-Olu acquires two 330kmph speed trains for Lagos News Breakers:
PHOTOS: Sanwo-Olu acquires two 330kmph speed trains for Lagos
Sanwo-Olu Tours Talgo Group To Inspect High Speed Trains Meant For Lagos Fresh Reporters:
Sanwo-Olu Tours Talgo Group To Inspect High Speed Trains Meant For Lagos


   More Picks
1 PGF DG confirms resignation, says it is in APC’s best interest - The Nation, 8 hours ago
2 Osun housewife pours hot water on daughter for refusing to run errands - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 Biafra: 'Nnamdi Kanu chose to appear in same designer clothes' - FG tells judge - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
4 Why I abandoned school, by Portable - The Nation, 13 hours ago
5 Senate amends rejected electoral bill, includes other modes of primary elections - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
6 2023: Tinubu Promises WAEC Fee Will Be Free For All If Elected [VIDEO] - Talk Glitz, 8 hours ago
7 AGN declares no shoot day on the burial day of actor Sam Obiago - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
8 Orji Uzor Kalu meets with Buhari in Aso-rock over 2023 presidency [PHOTOS] - Politics Nigeria, 19 hours ago
9 FCT Minister recovers from COVID-19, set to resume duties - Nigerian Tribune, 24 hours ago
10 P&ID Scandal: EFCC Grills Ex-Lagos Commissioner, Olasupo Shasore - Channels Television, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info