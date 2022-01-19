Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Laura Ikeji Kanu and husband, Ogbonna Kanu, release new photos as they celebrate 5th wedding anniversary
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Author and influencer, Laura Ikeji Kanu, and her husband, Ogbonna, are celebrating their 5th wedding anniversary today January 19.

 

The couple got married in 2017 and have two children

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Laura Ikeji And Husband, Ogbonna Kanu, Release New Photos As They Celebrate 5th Wedding Anniversary Information Nigeria:
Laura Ikeji And Husband, Ogbonna Kanu, Release New Photos As They Celebrate 5th Wedding Anniversary
Laura Ikeji And Husband, Ogbonna Kanu, Shares New Photos As They Celebrate 5th Wedding Anniversary Oyo Gist:
Laura Ikeji And Husband, Ogbonna Kanu, Shares New Photos As They Celebrate 5th Wedding Anniversary
Laura Ikeji Ogbonna Kanu celebrate 5th wedding anniversary Lailas News:
Laura Ikeji Ogbonna Kanu celebrate 5th wedding anniversary
Laura Ikeji Celebrates The Street Journal:
Laura Ikeji Celebrates '5 Years Of Bliss' With Hubby Ogbonna Kanu
PHOTO: Laura Ikeji Celebrate’s Fifth Wedding Aniversary With Husband Ogbonna Kanu News Break:
PHOTO: Laura Ikeji Celebrate’s Fifth Wedding Aniversary With Husband Ogbonna Kanu
Glamsquad Magazine:
See newly released photos of Laura Ikeji and her husband as they celebrate 5th wedding anniversary
Laura Ikeji And Husband, Ogbonna Kanu, Release New Photos As They Celebrate 5th Wedding Anniversary Tori News:
Laura Ikeji And Husband, Ogbonna Kanu, Release New Photos As They Celebrate 5th Wedding Anniversary


   More Picks
1 PGF DG confirms resignation, says it is in APC’s best interest - The Nation, 8 hours ago
2 Osun housewife pours hot water on daughter for refusing to run errands - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 Biafra: 'Nnamdi Kanu chose to appear in same designer clothes' - FG tells judge - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
4 Why I abandoned school, by Portable - The Nation, 13 hours ago
5 Senate amends rejected electoral bill, includes other modes of primary elections - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
6 2023: Tinubu Promises WAEC Fee Will Be Free For All If Elected [VIDEO] - Talk Glitz, 8 hours ago
7 AGN declares no shoot day on the burial day of actor Sam Obiago - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
8 Orji Uzor Kalu meets with Buhari in Aso-rock over 2023 presidency [PHOTOS] - Politics Nigeria, 19 hours ago
9 FCT Minister recovers from COVID-19, set to resume duties - Nigerian Tribune, 24 hours ago
10 P&ID Scandal: EFCC Grills Ex-Lagos Commissioner, Olasupo Shasore - Channels Television, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info