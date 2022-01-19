Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


You're wrong, PVCs don't expire, INEC tells Tinubu
News photo The Guardian  - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has urged Nigerians to disregard claims by a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) Ahmed Bola Tinubu that the Permanent Voters’ Cards PVCs have an expiry date.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

PVCs have not expired, INEC counters Tinubu Daily Trust:
PVCs have not expired, INEC counters Tinubu
2023: INEC Hopeful of New Electoral Law This Day:
2023: INEC Hopeful of New Electoral Law
The Cable:
TRENDING VIDEO: Current PVCs have expired, says Tinubu
PVCs have not expired. Linda Ikeji Blog:
PVCs have not expired.
PVCs Have Not Expired, INEC Counters Tinubu The Nigeria Lawyer:
PVCs Have Not Expired, INEC Counters Tinubu
INEC Chairman Reacts To Bola Tinubu Naija News:
INEC Chairman Reacts To Bola Tinubu's Claim Of Expired PVCs


   More Picks
1 PGF DG confirms resignation, says it is in APC’s best interest - The Nation, 8 hours ago
2 Osun housewife pours hot water on daughter for refusing to run errands - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 Biafra: 'Nnamdi Kanu chose to appear in same designer clothes' - FG tells judge - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
4 Why I abandoned school, by Portable - The Nation, 13 hours ago
5 Senate amends rejected electoral bill, includes other modes of primary elections - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
6 2023: Tinubu Promises WAEC Fee Will Be Free For All If Elected [VIDEO] - Talk Glitz, 8 hours ago
7 AGN declares no shoot day on the burial day of actor Sam Obiago - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
8 Orji Uzor Kalu meets with Buhari in Aso-rock over 2023 presidency [PHOTOS] - Politics Nigeria, 19 hours ago
9 FCT Minister recovers from COVID-19, set to resume duties - Nigerian Tribune, 24 hours ago
10 P&ID Scandal: EFCC Grills Ex-Lagos Commissioner, Olasupo Shasore - Channels Television, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info