We do not have camps in Anambra, you killed innocent people – IPOB to Nigerian Army
Daily Post  - The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has debunked ownership of a camp in Lilu, Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State, where soldiers revelled in Tuesday that it killed suspected operatives of the group.

4 hours ago
