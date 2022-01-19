Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Couple arrested for invading their child's school with thugs to beat teacher
News photo Yaba Left Online  - The Ogun state police command have arrested one, Oyedele Joseph, and his wife, Elizabeth, for allegedly brutalizing their son's teacher.

13 hours ago
1 PGF DG confirms resignation, says it is in APC’s best interest - The Nation, 20 hours ago
2 Biafra: 'Nnamdi Kanu chose to appear in same designer clothes' - FG tells judge - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
3 Senate amends rejected electoral bill, includes other modes of primary elections - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 "I’ve been suffering this pain for 11 years helplessly” – Comedian, Josh2funny shares his testimony (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 15 hours ago
5 2023: Tinubu Promises WAEC Fee Will Be Free For All If Elected [VIDEO] - Talk Glitz, 20 hours ago
6 Airman arraigned in Kaduna for theft of N20m mistakenly credited to his bank account - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
7 Army Ordered To Pay N1b, Apologize To Nnamdi Kanu For Invading His House - The Street Journal, 18 hours ago
8 We do not have camps in Anambra, you killed innocent people – IPOB to Nigerian Army - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
9 Wizkid Announces Postponement of His ‘Made in Lagos’ Canada Tour - Not Just OK, 17 hours ago
10 INEC Responds To Tinubu’s Claim, Says Permanent Voter Cards Still Valid - Sahara Reporters, 12 hours ago
