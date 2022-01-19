Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


FEC approves N75.78bn for FCT, transportation, erosion control projects
News photo The Nation  - The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved various contracts worth N76.78 billion for the Ministries of the Federal Capital Territory...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

FEC approves N75.78bn contracts for FCT, erosion control The Punch:
FEC approves N75.78bn contracts for FCT, erosion control
FEC okays N75.78bn contracts for FCT, erosion control, transportation Nigerian Tribune:
FEC okays N75.78bn contracts for FCT, erosion control, transportation
FEC Okays N75.78bn Contracts For FCT, Erosion Control, Transportation The Nigeria Lawyer:
FEC Okays N75.78bn Contracts For FCT, Erosion Control, Transportation
FEC Approves N56b Projects For FCT The Will:
FEC Approves N56b Projects For FCT
FEC approves over N56bn projects for FCT News Diary Online:
FEC approves over N56bn projects for FCT
FEC approves N75.78bn contracts for FCT, erosion control News Breakers:
FEC approves N75.78bn contracts for FCT, erosion control
FEC approves N75.78bn contracts for FCT, erosion control Within Nigeria:
FEC approves N75.78bn contracts for FCT, erosion control


   More Picks
1 PGF DG confirms resignation, says it is in APC’s best interest - The Nation, 15 hours ago
2 Why I abandoned school, by Portable - The Nation, 21 hours ago
3 Biafra: 'Nnamdi Kanu chose to appear in same designer clothes' - FG tells judge - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
4 Senate amends rejected electoral bill, includes other modes of primary elections - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
5 "I’ve been suffering this pain for 11 years helplessly” – Comedian, Josh2funny shares his testimony (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 10 hours ago
6 Airman arraigned in Kaduna for theft of N20m mistakenly credited to his bank account - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
7 We do not have camps in Anambra, you killed innocent people – IPOB to Nigerian Army - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
8 Wizkid Announces Postponement of His ‘Made in Lagos’ Canada Tour - Not Just OK, 13 hours ago
9 INEC Responds To Tinubu’s Claim, Says Permanent Voter Cards Still Valid - Sahara Reporters, 8 hours ago
10 Grammys 2022: New date, Venue Announced for Ceremony [See list of nominees] - Daily Trust, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info