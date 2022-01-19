Obaseki: Ossiomo Power to supply 24-hour electricity to Benin Airport, NAF base Nigerian Observer - BENIN CITY – The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has disclosed plans to supply 24-hour electricity to the Benin Airport and the Nigerian Air Force Base in the Benin metropolis from the government’s Public Private Partnership (PPP) initiative, ...



