Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Corps member absconds from service after allegedly defiling minor in Bayelsa
News photo Daily Post  - A Corps member attached to the Asamabiri Community Primary School in Asamabiri community of Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, Jonathan Ogbe,

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Corps member absconds after allegedly defiling 12-year-old girl in Bayelsa Linda Ikeji Blog:
Corps member absconds after allegedly defiling 12-year-old girl in Bayelsa
Corps member absconds after defiling 12-year-old pupil in Bayelsa Daily Trust:
Corps member absconds after defiling 12-year-old pupil in Bayelsa
Corps member abandons service after allegedy raping 12-year-old pupil in Bayelsa The Street Journal:
Corps member abandons service after allegedy raping 12-year-old pupil in Bayelsa
Corps Member Absconds From Service After Allegedly Defiling Minor In Bayelsa Screen Gist:
Corps Member Absconds From Service After Allegedly Defiling Minor In Bayelsa
Corps member absconds from service after allegedly defiling minor in Bayelsa Within Nigeria:
Corps member absconds from service after allegedly defiling minor in Bayelsa
Corps Member Disappear After Allegedly Defiling 12-year-old Girl In Bayelsa Tori News:
Corps Member Disappear After Allegedly Defiling 12-year-old Girl In Bayelsa


   More Picks
1 Biafra: 'Nnamdi Kanu chose to appear in same designer clothes' - FG tells judge - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
2 Airman arraigned in Kaduna for theft of N20m mistakenly credited to his bank account - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 Senate amends rejected electoral bill, includes other modes of primary elections - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
4 "I’ve been suffering this pain for 11 years helplessly” – Comedian, Josh2funny shares his testimony (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 19 hours ago
5 APC national convention: Timetable out, sale of forms Feb. 14 - P.M. News - PM News, 16 hours ago
6 Senate approves establishment of National Rice Development Council - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
7 We do not have camps in Anambra, you killed innocent people – IPOB to Nigerian Army - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
8 Enforce death penalty for drug dealers, terrorists, ritualists - Oluwo of Iwo tells President Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
9 Davido's fans threatened me on social media, says cousin, Dele Adeleke - The Punch, 17 hours ago
10 Wizkid Announces Postponement of His ‘Made in Lagos’ Canada Tour - Not Just OK, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info