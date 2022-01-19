Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


APC national convention: Timetable out, sale of forms Feb. 14 - P.M. News
News photo PM News  - APC says it will begin the sale of forms from 14 February to aspirants vying for offices at the National Convention

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

APC releases Convention timetable, sale of forms begins February 14 The Punch:
APC releases Convention timetable, sale of forms begins February 14
CONVENTION: APC begins sale of forms February 14 Ripples Nigeria:
CONVENTION: APC begins sale of forms February 14
Convention: APC releases timetable, to begin sale of forms Daily Nigerian:
Convention: APC releases timetable, to begin sale of forms
APC Releases Convention Timetable, Sale Of Forms To Begin 14 Feb Global Village Extra:
APC Releases Convention Timetable, Sale Of Forms To Begin 14 Feb
APC releases Convention timetable, sale of forms begins February 14 Within Nigeria:
APC releases Convention timetable, sale of forms begins February 14
Convention: APC releases timetable, to begin sale of forms News Breakers:
Convention: APC releases timetable, to begin sale of forms


   More Picks
1 PGF DG confirms resignation, says it is in APC’s best interest - The Nation, 14 hours ago
2 Why I abandoned school, by Portable - The Nation, 19 hours ago
3 Biafra: 'Nnamdi Kanu chose to appear in same designer clothes' - FG tells judge - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
4 Senate amends rejected electoral bill, includes other modes of primary elections - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
5 "I’ve been suffering this pain for 11 years helplessly” – Comedian, Josh2funny shares his testimony (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 9 hours ago
6 Airman arraigned in Kaduna for theft of N20m mistakenly credited to his bank account - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
7 We do not have camps in Anambra, you killed innocent people – IPOB to Nigerian Army - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
8 Wizkid Announces Postponement of His ‘Made in Lagos’ Canada Tour - Not Just OK, 11 hours ago
9 INEC Responds To Tinubu’s Claim, Says Permanent Voter Cards Still Valid - Sahara Reporters, 6 hours ago
10 Grammys 2022: New date, Venue Announced for Ceremony [See list of nominees] - Daily Trust, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info