AFCON21: Algeria need to beat Ivory Coast on Thursday
Africa News  - The reigning African champions have so far failed to gain a place in the last 16

24 hours ago
UPDATED: Ivory Coast knock Algeria out of AFCON, win 3-1
Afcon 2021: Algeria crash out after Ivory Coast defeat TV360 Nigeria:
Ivory Coast thrash, dump Algeria out of AFCON - P.M. News PM News:
And Ivory Coast makes it 3!!!!! There’s no coming back for Algeria #AFCON2021 SoccerNet Nigeria:
UPDATED: Ivory Coast knock Algeria out of AFCON, win 3-1 News Breakers:
   More Picks
1 AFCON2021: Eguavoen only entitled to match bonuses, won?t earn salary - NFF - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
2 Enforce death penalty for drug dealers, terrorists, ritualists - Oluwo of Iwo tells President Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
3 AFCON: President Buhari sends message to Super Eagles' coach, Eguavoen - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
4 EFCC reportedly grills AMCON MD, Ahmed Kuru, for alleged diversion of assets - Ripples Nigeria, 20 hours ago
5 Police confirm arrest of aid worker who allegedly raped teenage IDP in Borno - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
6 Burundian mother and her three trafficked kids rescued by NAPTIP and DSS in Imo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
7 Governor Ortom signs amended grazing bill into law - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
8 Lagos/Ibadan Expressway kidnappings: Evidence govts have failed in their primary duties ― Afenifere - Nigerian Tribune, 1 day ago
9 Italian police arrest suspected Black Axe Nigerian members over human trafficking, kidnapping and forcing women into prostitution (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
10 "Over the years you have been full of kindness, love and patience" - Busola writes as she celebrates husband, Timi Dakolo on 41st birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
