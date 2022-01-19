AMCON MD Arrested, Detained By Anti-graft Agency, EFCC









The Managing Director of Assets Management Company of Nigeria, Mr Ahmed Kuru, has been arrested and detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Kuru, who has been accused of assets diversion ... Sahara Reporters - Ahmed KuruThe Managing Director of Assets Management Company of Nigeria, Mr Ahmed Kuru, has been arrested and detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.Kuru, who has been accused of assets diversion ...



News Credibility Score: 99%