Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


AMCON MD Arrested, Detained By Anti-graft Agency, EFCC
News photo Sahara Reporters  - Ahmed Kuru




The Managing Director of Assets Management Company of Nigeria, Mr Ahmed Kuru, has been arrested and detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.
Kuru, who has been accused of assets diversion ...

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

AMCON MD allegedly arrested and detained by EFCC Linda Ikeji Blog:
AMCON MD allegedly arrested and detained by EFCC
AMCON MD allegedly arrested and detained by EFCC Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
AMCON MD allegedly arrested and detained by EFCC
AMCON MD Arrested, Detained By Anti-graft Agency, EFCC News Breakers:
AMCON MD Arrested, Detained By Anti-graft Agency, EFCC
AMCON MD Arrested, Detained By EFCC Global Village Extra:
AMCON MD Arrested, Detained By EFCC
AMCON MD Arrested, Detained By EFCC Affairs TV:
AMCON MD Arrested, Detained By EFCC
AMCON MD Arrested And Detained By EFCC Tori News:
AMCON MD Arrested And Detained By EFCC


   More Picks
1 Biafra: 'Nnamdi Kanu chose to appear in same designer clothes' - FG tells judge - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
2 Airman arraigned in Kaduna for theft of N20m mistakenly credited to his bank account - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 Senate amends rejected electoral bill, includes other modes of primary elections - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
4 "I’ve been suffering this pain for 11 years helplessly” – Comedian, Josh2funny shares his testimony (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 19 hours ago
5 APC national convention: Timetable out, sale of forms Feb. 14 - P.M. News - PM News, 16 hours ago
6 Senate approves establishment of National Rice Development Council - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
7 We do not have camps in Anambra, you killed innocent people – IPOB to Nigerian Army - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
8 Enforce death penalty for drug dealers, terrorists, ritualists - Oluwo of Iwo tells President Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
9 Davido's fans threatened me on social media, says cousin, Dele Adeleke - The Punch, 17 hours ago
10 Wizkid Announces Postponement of His ‘Made in Lagos’ Canada Tour - Not Just OK, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info