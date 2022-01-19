Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Guardian
7
The Cable
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Cardi B to cover cost of funeral for victims of deadly fire incident in New York
Pulse Nigeria
- Several people lost their lives during the inferno on Jan 9, 2022
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
New York inferno: Cardi B to cover victims' funeral costs
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Cardi B pledges to pay funeral costs for victims of Bronx fire
News Breakers:
New York inferno: Cardi B to cover victims’ funeral costs
Africa News:
Cardi B pledges to pay burial costs for Bronx fire victims
Olajide TV:
Cardi B pledges to pay funeral costs for victims of Bronx fire
More Picks
1
PGF DG confirms resignation, says it is in APC’s best interest -
The Nation,
22 hours ago
2
Biafra: 'Nnamdi Kanu chose to appear in same designer clothes' - FG tells judge -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
3
Senate amends rejected electoral bill, includes other modes of primary elections -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
4
"I’ve been suffering this pain for 11 years helplessly” – Comedian, Josh2funny shares his testimony (Video) -
Yaba Left Online,
16 hours ago
5
2023: Tinubu Promises WAEC Fee Will Be Free For All If Elected [VIDEO] -
Talk Glitz,
22 hours ago
6
Airman arraigned in Kaduna for theft of N20m mistakenly credited to his bank account -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
7
We do not have camps in Anambra, you killed innocent people – IPOB to Nigerian Army -
Daily Post,
17 hours ago
8
APC national convention: Timetable out, sale of forms Feb. 14 - P.M. News -
PM News,
12 hours ago
9
Wizkid Announces Postponement of His ‘Made in Lagos’ Canada Tour -
Not Just OK,
19 hours ago
10
INEC Responds To Tinubu’s Claim, Says Permanent Voter Cards Still Valid -
Sahara Reporters,
14 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...