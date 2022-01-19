Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
We will defeat evil forces contesting the soul of Nigeria says Osinbajo at Ahmadu Bello Lecture in Kano
Encomium Magazine
- Describes Sardauna as a servant leader How traditional institutions can promote peace, security & unity in Nigeria VP pays …
17 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Trust:
We’ll defeat evil forces contesting the soul of Nigeria – Osinbajo
Channels Television:
We Will Defeat Evil Forces Contesting The Soul Of Nigeria Says Osinbajo
The Punch:
Evil forces contesting against Nigeria'll be defeated, says Osinbajo
Daily Post:
Insecurity: Buhari govt will defeat evil forces by God’s grace – Osinbajo
Information Nigeria:
Insecurity: Nigeria Will Defeat Evil Forces Contesting For Its Soul, Says Osinbajo
Point Blank News:
Insecurity: We’ll Defeat Evil Forces Contesting Nigeria’s Soul, Osinbajo Assures
Peoples Gazette:
Evil forces trying to take over Northern Nigeria: Osinbajo
The Will:
We Will Defeat Evil Forces Contesting The Soul Of Nigeria – Osinbajo
The News:
We’ll Defeat Evil Forces Contesting the Soul of Nigeria – Osinbajo
News Probe:
We’ll Defeat Evil Forces Contesting The Soul Of Nigeria, Says Osinbajo
News Breakers:
Insecurity: Nigeria Will Defeat Evil Forces Contesting For Its Soul, Says Osinbajo
Infotrust News:
Evil Forces Trying To Take Over Northern Nigeria – Osinbajo
Talk Glitz:
Some Evil Forces Are Trying To Take Over The Northern Nigeria – Osinbajo
Tunde Ednut:
Insecurity: Buhari govt will defeat evil forces by God’s grace – Osinbajo
Within Nigeria:
Insecurity: Buhari govt will defeat evil forces by God’s grace – Osinbajo
More Picks
1
Airman arraigned in Kaduna for theft of N20m mistakenly credited to his bank account -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
2
AFCON2021: Eguavoen only entitled to match bonuses, won?t earn salary - NFF -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
3
Senate amends rejected electoral bill, includes other modes of primary elections -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
4
"I’ve been suffering this pain for 11 years helplessly” – Comedian, Josh2funny shares his testimony (Video) -
Yaba Left Online,
22 hours ago
5
We will defeat evil forces contesting the soul of Nigeria says Osinbajo at Ahmadu Bello Lecture in Kano -
Encomium Magazine,
17 hours ago
6
APC national convention: Timetable out, sale of forms Feb. 14 - P.M. News -
PM News,
19 hours ago
7
Soot: Wike receives list, orders council bosses to destroy illegal refineries -
The Nation,
20 hours ago
8
Senate approves establishment of National Rice Development Council -
Nigerian Tribune,
23 hours ago
9
Enforce death penalty for drug dealers, terrorists, ritualists - Oluwo of Iwo tells President Buhari -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
10
We do not have camps in Anambra, you killed innocent people – IPOB to Nigerian Army -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
