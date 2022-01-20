Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Why I bought my employee a car— Actor Femi Adebayo
News Breakers  - Popular Nigerian actor, Femi Adebayo, surprised members of his staff recently when he gave one of them, Yemi Akinlosotu, a Toyota Corolla car. This was even as the actor gave his mum a Toyota Venza car on her birthday some days ago.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

