Nigerian woman weds for the first time at 61 (photos)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A 61-yr-old Nigerian woman has gotten married for the first time. The wedding between Lizzy Taiwo and Collins held last weekend, Jan. 15, in Germany. This is Lizzy's first marriage and she has no kids.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

