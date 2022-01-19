Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

AFCON 2021: Nigeria beat Guinea Bissau 2-0 becoming only team to win all three group stage matches at the tournament
The Super Eagles of Nigeria defeated Guinea Bissau 2-0 in their Group D encounter at the Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday night, January 19 in Garoua, Cameroo

