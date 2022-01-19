AFCON 2021: Nigeria finish group stages with maximum points after Guinea-Bissau win Kemi Filani Blog - Nigeria beat Guinea-Bissau 2-0 in their final Group D fixture at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations. Sadiq Umar scored his first goal for the Super Eagles, before captain William Troost-Ekong added a second in the second half.



