AFCON 2021: Nigeria finish group stages with maximum points after Guinea-Bissau win
News photo Kemi Filani Blog  - Nigeria beat Guinea-Bissau 2-0 in their final Group D fixture at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations. Sadiq Umar scored his first goal for the Super Eagles, before captain William Troost-Ekong added a second in the second half.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

