Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


National Security: We are advancing whole of society approach, says Gen Irabor
News Diary Online  - By Chimezie Godfrey The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor has said the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) is advancing the whole of [...]

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Channels Television:
We Are Advancing Whole Of Society Approach – Gen Irabor
National Security: We are advancing whole of society approach – CDS Irabor National Accord:
National Security: We are advancing whole of society approach – CDS Irabor
We Are Advancing Whole Of Society Approach – Gen Irabor The Street Journal:
We Are Advancing Whole Of Society Approach – Gen Irabor
We Are Now Advancing National Security Through “Whole of Society” Approach, says General Irabor Global Upfront:
We Are Now Advancing National Security Through “Whole of Society” Approach, says General Irabor
We Are Advancing Whole Of Society Approach – Gen Irabor News Breakers:
We Are Advancing Whole Of Society Approach – Gen Irabor


   More Picks
1 Biafra: 'Nnamdi Kanu chose to appear in same designer clothes' - FG tells judge - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
2 Airman arraigned in Kaduna for theft of N20m mistakenly credited to his bank account - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 Senate amends rejected electoral bill, includes other modes of primary elections - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
4 "I’ve been suffering this pain for 11 years helplessly” – Comedian, Josh2funny shares his testimony (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 19 hours ago
5 APC national convention: Timetable out, sale of forms Feb. 14 - P.M. News - PM News, 16 hours ago
6 Senate approves establishment of National Rice Development Council - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
7 We do not have camps in Anambra, you killed innocent people – IPOB to Nigerian Army - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
8 Enforce death penalty for drug dealers, terrorists, ritualists - Oluwo of Iwo tells President Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
9 Davido's fans threatened me on social media, says cousin, Dele Adeleke - The Punch, 17 hours ago
10 Wizkid Announces Postponement of His ‘Made in Lagos’ Canada Tour - Not Just OK, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info