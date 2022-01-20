Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Two plots of land can't contain me, my cars,  anywhere in the world - Ibiyeomie - P.M. News
News photo PM News  - Pastor David Ibiyeomie has said no two plots of land given to him anywhere in the world could contain him and his fleets of cars and others.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

2 Plots Of Land Not Enough For My Cars, Entourage, Pastor Ibiyeomie Reveals Independent:
2 Plots Of Land Not Enough For My Cars, Entourage, Pastor Ibiyeomie Reveals
Two plots of land not enough for my cars - Pastor Ibiyeomie The News Guru:
Two plots of land not enough for my cars - Pastor Ibiyeomie
Two plots of land not enough for me and my cars – Pastor David Ibiyeomie Lailas News:
Two plots of land not enough for me and my cars – Pastor David Ibiyeomie
Two plots of land can’t contain me, my cars,  anywhere in the world – Ibiyeomie News Breakers:
Two plots of land can’t contain me, my cars,  anywhere in the world – Ibiyeomie
Two plots of land can Within Nigeria:
Two plots of land can't contain me, my cars, anywhere in the world - Ibiyeomie
Two plots of land can Edujandon:
Two plots of land can't contain me, my cars, anywhere in the world - Pastor Ibiyeomie
Two Plots Of Land Not Enough To Park My Cars – Pastor David Ibiyeomie Tori News:
Two Plots Of Land Not Enough To Park My Cars – Pastor David Ibiyeomie


   More Picks
1 Biafra: 'Nnamdi Kanu chose to appear in same designer clothes' - FG tells judge - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
2 Airman arraigned in Kaduna for theft of N20m mistakenly credited to his bank account - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 Senate amends rejected electoral bill, includes other modes of primary elections - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
4 "I’ve been suffering this pain for 11 years helplessly” – Comedian, Josh2funny shares his testimony (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 19 hours ago
5 APC national convention: Timetable out, sale of forms Feb. 14 - P.M. News - PM News, 16 hours ago
6 Senate approves establishment of National Rice Development Council - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
7 We do not have camps in Anambra, you killed innocent people – IPOB to Nigerian Army - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
8 Enforce death penalty for drug dealers, terrorists, ritualists - Oluwo of Iwo tells President Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
9 Davido's fans threatened me on social media, says cousin, Dele Adeleke - The Punch, 17 hours ago
10 Wizkid Announces Postponement of His ‘Made in Lagos’ Canada Tour - Not Just OK, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info