Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


FG to establish 18 modular refineries in oil-producing states
The Punch  - The Federal Government on Wednesday said it was working to establish three modular refineries in each of the oil producing states, particularly in the Niger Delta region.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

FG Set To Establish 18 Refineries In Oil-Producing States Biz Watch Nigeria:
FG Set To Establish 18 Refineries In Oil-Producing States
FG to establish 18 modular refineries in oil-producing states TV360 Nigeria:
FG to establish 18 modular refineries in oil-producing states
FG to establish 18 modular refineries in oil-producing states News Breakers:
FG to establish 18 modular refineries in oil-producing states
We are working to establish three modular refineries in each of the oil producing states, particularly in the Niger Delta region — FG Instablog 9ja:
We are working to establish three modular refineries in each of the oil producing states, particularly in the Niger Delta region — FG
FG To Establish 18 Modular Refineries In Oil-producing States Global Village Extra:
FG To Establish 18 Modular Refineries In Oil-producing States
FG To Establish 18 Modular Refineries In Oil-Producing States Tori News:
FG To Establish 18 Modular Refineries In Oil-Producing States


   More Picks
1 Airman arraigned in Kaduna for theft of N20m mistakenly credited to his bank account - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 AFCON2021: Eguavoen only entitled to match bonuses, won?t earn salary - NFF - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
3 "I’ve been suffering this pain for 11 years helplessly” – Comedian, Josh2funny shares his testimony (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 1 day ago
4 We will defeat evil forces contesting the soul of Nigeria says Osinbajo at Ahmadu Bello Lecture in Kano - Encomium Magazine, 19 hours ago
5 APC national convention: Timetable out, sale of forms Feb. 14 - P.M. News - PM News, 20 hours ago
6 Enforce death penalty for drug dealers, terrorists, ritualists - Oluwo of Iwo tells President Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
7 Senate approves establishment of National Rice Development Council - Nigerian Tribune, 1 day ago
8 Davido's fans threatened me on social media, says cousin, Dele Adeleke - The Punch, 22 hours ago
9 Laura Ikeji Kanu and husband, Ogbonna Kanu, release new photos as they celebrate 5th wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
10 Lagos/Ibadan Expressway kidnappings: Evidence govts have failed in their primary duties ― Afenifere - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info