FG to establish 18 modular refineries in oil-producing states

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Airman arraigned in Kaduna for theft of N20m mistakenly credited to his bank account - Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
|
2
|
AFCON2021: Eguavoen only entitled to match bonuses, won?t earn salary - NFF - Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
|
3
|
"I’ve been suffering this pain for 11 years helplessly” – Comedian, Josh2funny shares his testimony (Video) - Yaba Left Online,
1 day ago
|
4
|
We will defeat evil forces contesting the soul of Nigeria says Osinbajo at Ahmadu Bello Lecture in Kano - Encomium Magazine,
19 hours ago
|
5
|
APC national convention: Timetable out, sale of forms Feb. 14 - P.M. News - PM News,
20 hours ago
|
6
|
Enforce death penalty for drug dealers, terrorists, ritualists - Oluwo of Iwo tells President Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
|
7
|
Senate approves establishment of National Rice Development Council - Nigerian Tribune,
1 day ago
|
8
|
Davido's fans threatened me on social media, says cousin, Dele Adeleke - The Punch,
22 hours ago
|
9
|
Laura Ikeji Kanu and husband, Ogbonna Kanu, release new photos as they celebrate 5th wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
|
10
|
Lagos/Ibadan Expressway kidnappings: Evidence govts have failed in their primary duties ― Afenifere - Nigerian Tribune,
20 hours ago