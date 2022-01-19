Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

PVCs don’t expire, INEC tells Tinubu, insists double registration an offence
The Guardian  - Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has urged Nigerians to disregard claims by National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmed Bola Tinubu, that Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) have an expiry date.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

