Enforce death penalty for drug dealers, terrorists, ritualists - Oluwo of Iwo tells President Buhari
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has asked the Buhari-led administration to enforce death penalty for drug dealers, ritualists and terrorists threatening security i

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

