Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


AFCON: President Buhari sends message to Super Eagles' coach, Eguavoen
News photo Daily Post  - President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the Super Eagles' coach, Austin Eguavoen to maintain and even surpass the terrific form that has given them victory

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

AFCON 2021: Why Super Eagles coach Eguavoen won’t be paid salary – Pinnick The Nation:
AFCON 2021: Why Super Eagles coach Eguavoen won’t be paid salary – Pinnick
People Beginning To Respect Super Eagles, Says Coach Eguavoen Independent:
People Beginning To Respect Super Eagles, Says Coach Eguavoen
People beginning to respect Super Eagles, says Coach Eguavoen News Diary Online:
People beginning to respect Super Eagles, says Coach Eguavoen
Buhari Hails Super Eagles For Spectacular Group Stage Performance The Will:
Buhari Hails Super Eagles For Spectacular Group Stage Performance
AFCON: People beginning to respect Super Eagles, says Coach Eguavoen Daily Nigerian:
AFCON: People beginning to respect Super Eagles, says Coach Eguavoen
People beginning to respect Super Eagles — Coach Eguavoen The Eagle Online:
People beginning to respect Super Eagles — Coach Eguavoen
2021 AFCON: What Buhari, Eguavoen said after Super Eagles The News Guru:
2021 AFCON: What Buhari, Eguavoen said after Super Eagles' group stage performance
AFCON 2021: Why Eguavoen will not be paid salary – NFF president, Pinnick Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
AFCON 2021: Why Eguavoen will not be paid salary – NFF president, Pinnick
‘You don’t have any other country’: How Eguavoen motivated Super Eagles News Wire NGR:
‘You don’t have any other country’: How Eguavoen motivated Super Eagles
People beginning to respect Super Eagles, says Coach Eguavoen News Verge:
People beginning to respect Super Eagles, says Coach Eguavoen
People Beginning To Respect Super Eagles, Says Coach Eguavoen The New Diplomat:
People Beginning To Respect Super Eagles, Says Coach Eguavoen
AFCON: People beginning to respect Super Eagles, says Coach Eguavoen News Breakers:
AFCON: People beginning to respect Super Eagles, says Coach Eguavoen
AFCON 2021: Why Eguavoen will not be paid salary – NFF president, Pinnick Kemi Filani Blog:
AFCON 2021: Why Eguavoen will not be paid salary – NFF president, Pinnick


   More Picks
1 AFCON2021: Eguavoen only entitled to match bonuses, won?t earn salary - NFF - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
2 Enforce death penalty for drug dealers, terrorists, ritualists - Oluwo of Iwo tells President Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
3 AFCON: President Buhari sends message to Super Eagles' coach, Eguavoen - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
4 EFCC reportedly grills AMCON MD, Ahmed Kuru, for alleged diversion of assets - Ripples Nigeria, 20 hours ago
5 Police confirm arrest of aid worker who allegedly raped teenage IDP in Borno - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
6 Burundian mother and her three trafficked kids rescued by NAPTIP and DSS in Imo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
7 Governor Ortom signs amended grazing bill into law - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
8 Lagos/Ibadan Expressway kidnappings: Evidence govts have failed in their primary duties ― Afenifere - Nigerian Tribune, 1 day ago
9 Italian police arrest suspected Black Axe Nigerian members over human trafficking, kidnapping and forcing women into prostitution (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
10 "Over the years you have been full of kindness, love and patience" - Busola writes as she celebrates husband, Timi Dakolo on 41st birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info