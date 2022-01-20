Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Tinubu apologises over 'incorrect claim' on PVC, says it was a mistake
News photo Pulse Nigeria  - Tinubu says he is sorry for any confusion his statement about PVC may have caused

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

PVC misleading claim: I was wrong - Tinubu apologizes to Nigerians Daily Post:
PVC misleading claim: I was wrong - Tinubu apologizes to Nigerians
PVC comments: Tinubu backtracks, apologises to Nigerians Daily Nigerian:
PVC comments: Tinubu backtracks, apologises to Nigerians
Tinubu apologises over claim that some PVC has expired, says it was a mistake Nigeria Breaking News:
Tinubu apologises over claim that some PVC has expired, says it was a mistake
PVC claim: I was wrong – Tinubu apologizes to Nigerians Edujandon:
PVC claim: I was wrong – Tinubu apologizes to Nigerians
PVC comments: Tinubu backtracks, apologises to Nigerians News Breakers:
PVC comments: Tinubu backtracks, apologises to Nigerians
Tinubu apologizes to Nigerians over Kemi Filani Blog:
Tinubu apologizes to Nigerians over 'expired PVC' comments


   More Picks
1 Airman arraigned in Kaduna for theft of N20m mistakenly credited to his bank account - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 AFCON2021: Eguavoen only entitled to match bonuses, won?t earn salary - NFF - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
3 Senate amends rejected electoral bill, includes other modes of primary elections - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 "I’ve been suffering this pain for 11 years helplessly” – Comedian, Josh2funny shares his testimony (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 22 hours ago
5 We will defeat evil forces contesting the soul of Nigeria says Osinbajo at Ahmadu Bello Lecture in Kano - Encomium Magazine, 17 hours ago
6 APC national convention: Timetable out, sale of forms Feb. 14 - P.M. News - PM News, 19 hours ago
7 Soot: Wike receives list, orders council bosses to destroy illegal refineries - The Nation, 20 hours ago
8 Senate approves establishment of National Rice Development Council - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
9 Enforce death penalty for drug dealers, terrorists, ritualists - Oluwo of Iwo tells President Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
10 We do not have camps in Anambra, you killed innocent people – IPOB to Nigerian Army - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info