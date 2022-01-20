Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

AFCON 2021: Premier League club reacts as Nigeria beats Guinea-Bissau
News photo Daily Post  - Premier League club, Watford, has congratulated the Super Eagles of Nigeria for beating Guinea-Bissau 2-0 at the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and progressing to the knockout stages with a perfect record.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

