Italian court upholds Robinho's nine-year rape sentence
News photo The Punch  - Former Brazil and Manchester City footballer, Robinho, 37, has been sentenced to nine years in prison by an Italian court over his involvement in a rape case that dates back to 2013.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

