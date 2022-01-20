Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"Your first discharge contains your destiny code" – Mummy G.O reveals (Video)
Gist Reel  - Popular controversial preacher, Mummy GO has stated that one's destiny code exists in one's sperm and claims demons can access it.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Your First Sexual Discharge Contains Your Destiny Code – Mummy G.O Naija Loaded:
Your First Sexual Discharge Contains Your Destiny Code – Mummy G.O
“There’s a code in your first sperm, it contains your destiny” — Mummy G.O tells men (Video) The Info NG:
“There’s a code in your first sperm, it contains your destiny” — Mummy G.O tells men (Video)
Your First Discharge Contains Your Destiny Code: Mummy G.O Information Nigeria:
Your First Discharge Contains Your Destiny Code: Mummy G.O
Your First Discharge Contains Your Destiny Code: Mummy G.O News Breakers:
Your First Discharge Contains Your Destiny Code: Mummy G.O
Your First Discharge Contains Your Destiny Code – Mummy G.O Reveals (Video) Fresh Reporters:
Your First Discharge Contains Your Destiny Code – Mummy G.O Reveals (Video)
Your First Discharge Contains Your Destiny Code – Mummy G.O Reveals (Video) Tori News:
Your First Discharge Contains Your Destiny Code – Mummy G.O Reveals (Video)


   More Picks
1 AFCON2021: Eguavoen only entitled to match bonuses, won?t earn salary - NFF - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
2 We will defeat evil forces contesting the soul of Nigeria says Osinbajo at Ahmadu Bello Lecture in Kano - Encomium Magazine, 20 hours ago
3 APC national convention: Timetable out, sale of forms Feb. 14 - P.M. News - PM News, 22 hours ago
4 Enforce death penalty for drug dealers, terrorists, ritualists - Oluwo of Iwo tells President Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
5 Police confirm arrest of aid worker who allegedly raped teenage IDP in Borno - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
6 Davido's fans threatened me on social media, says cousin, Dele Adeleke - The Punch, 23 hours ago
7 I am single and I like toxic women – Super Eagles Goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye - Correct NG, 5 hours ago
8 Lagos/Ibadan Expressway kidnappings: Evidence govts have failed in their primary duties ― Afenifere - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
9 "Over the years you have been full of kindness, love and patience" - Busola writes as she celebrates husband, Timi Dakolo on 41st birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
10 FEC approves N75.78bn for FCT, transportation, erosion control projects - The Nation, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info