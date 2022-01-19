Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Police confirm arrest of aid worker who allegedly raped teenage IDP in Borno
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Borno State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a humanitarian worker who allegedly raped a teenage Internally Displaced Person in Maiduguri.

 

The suspect, Hussarf Abdurauf,

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Aid Worker Arrested For Allegedly Raping Teenage IDP Channels Television:
Aid Worker Arrested For Allegedly Raping Teenage IDP
Aid Worker Arrested For Allegedly Raping Teenage IDP Independent:
Aid Worker Arrested For Allegedly Raping Teenage IDP
Aid Worker Arrested For Allegedly Raping Teenage IDP The Street Journal:
Aid Worker Arrested For Allegedly Raping Teenage IDP
Aid Worker Arrested For Allegedly Raping Teenage IDP Screen Gist:
Aid Worker Arrested For Allegedly Raping Teenage IDP
Aid Worker Arrested For Allegedly Raping Teenage IDP News Breakers:
Aid Worker Arrested For Allegedly Raping Teenage IDP
Police Arrest Aid Worker Who Allegedly R*ped Teenage IDP In Borno Tori News:
Police Arrest Aid Worker Who Allegedly R*ped Teenage IDP In Borno


   More Picks
1 Airman arraigned in Kaduna for theft of N20m mistakenly credited to his bank account - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 Senate amends rejected electoral bill, includes other modes of primary elections - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 "I’ve been suffering this pain for 11 years helplessly” – Comedian, Josh2funny shares his testimony (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 21 hours ago
4 APC national convention: Timetable out, sale of forms Feb. 14 - P.M. News - PM News, 17 hours ago
5 Senate approves establishment of National Rice Development Council - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
6 Enforce death penalty for drug dealers, terrorists, ritualists - Oluwo of Iwo tells President Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
7 We do not have camps in Anambra, you killed innocent people – IPOB to Nigerian Army - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
8 AFCON2021: Eguavoen only entitled to match bonuses, won?t earn salary - NFF - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
9 Davido's fans threatened me on social media, says cousin, Dele Adeleke - The Punch, 19 hours ago
10 Wizkid Announces Postponement of His ‘Made in Lagos’ Canada Tour - Not Just OK, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info