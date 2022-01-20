Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Pictorial: Buhari arrives in Kaduna for two-day official visit
The Punch  - Pictorial: Buhari arrives in Kaduna for two-day official visit

1 hour ago
President Arrives Kaduna on 2-day Official Visit This Day:
President Arrives Kaduna on 2-day Official Visit
President Buhari to embark on 2-day working visit to Kaduna Pulse Nigeria:
President Buhari to embark on 2-day working visit to Kaduna
PHOTOS: Buhari Arrives In Kaduna For Two-day Official Visit Global Village Extra:
PHOTOS: Buhari Arrives In Kaduna For Two-day Official Visit
President Buhari Arrives In Kaduna For Two-day Official Visit - [Photos] Naija News:
President Buhari Arrives In Kaduna For Two-day Official Visit - [Photos]
Pictorial: Buhari arrives in Kaduna for two-day official visit News Breakers:
Pictorial: Buhari arrives in Kaduna for two-day official visit
President Muhammadu Buhari Arrives Kaduna For Two-day Official Visit (Photos) Tori News:
President Muhammadu Buhari Arrives Kaduna For Two-day Official Visit (Photos)


