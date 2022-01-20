Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Electoral Act Amendment: NGF Commends Senate, Asks Reps To Include Consensus Option
News photo Channels Television  - The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has commended the Senate for re-amending the Electoral Act Amendment Bill giving room for direct, indirect, and consensus options for nominating candidates for the various political parties in the country.

1 Airman arraigned in Kaduna for theft of N20m mistakenly credited to his bank account - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 AFCON2021: Eguavoen only entitled to match bonuses, won?t earn salary - NFF - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
3 "I’ve been suffering this pain for 11 years helplessly” – Comedian, Josh2funny shares his testimony (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 1 day ago
4 We will defeat evil forces contesting the soul of Nigeria says Osinbajo at Ahmadu Bello Lecture in Kano - Encomium Magazine, 19 hours ago
5 APC national convention: Timetable out, sale of forms Feb. 14 - P.M. News - PM News, 20 hours ago
6 Enforce death penalty for drug dealers, terrorists, ritualists - Oluwo of Iwo tells President Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
7 Senate approves establishment of National Rice Development Council - Nigerian Tribune, 1 day ago
8 Davido's fans threatened me on social media, says cousin, Dele Adeleke - The Punch, 22 hours ago
9 Laura Ikeji Kanu and husband, Ogbonna Kanu, release new photos as they celebrate 5th wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
10 Lagos/Ibadan Expressway kidnappings: Evidence govts have failed in their primary duties ― Afenifere - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
