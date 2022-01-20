Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Sydney Talker Ventures Into Music: Launches Record Label, Announces First Act | See Details
Jaguda.com  - Nigerian comedian Sydney Talker has announced the launch of his record label,Neville Records. The Towel Guy took to Instagram today to make the big Reveal today, 20th January 2022.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

Sydney Talker Kicks off New Record Label, Unveils New Artist | SEE DETAILS Not Just OK:
Sydney Talker Kicks off New Record Label, Unveils New Artist | SEE DETAILS
Popular Instagram Comedian, Sydney Talker launches record label; Read Details Oyo Gist:
Popular Instagram Comedian, Sydney Talker launches record label; Read Details
Comedian Sydney Talker launches record label - P.M. News PM News:
Comedian Sydney Talker launches record label - P.M. News
Comedian Sydney Talker launches record label Edujandon:
Comedian Sydney Talker launches record label
Comedian Sydney Talker launches record label News Breakers:
Comedian Sydney Talker launches record label


   More Picks
1 AFCON2021: Eguavoen only entitled to match bonuses, won?t earn salary - NFF - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
2 I am single and I like toxic women – Super Eagles Goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye - Correct NG, 9 hours ago
3 Governor Ortom signs amended grazing bill into law - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
4 Enforce death penalty for drug dealers, terrorists, ritualists - Oluwo of Iwo tells President Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
5 AFCON: President Buhari sends message to Super Eagles' coach, Eguavoen - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
6 EFCC reportedly grills AMCON MD, Ahmed Kuru, for alleged diversion of assets - Ripples Nigeria, 22 hours ago
7 Police confirm arrest of aid worker who allegedly raped teenage IDP in Borno - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
8 Burundian mother and her three trafficked kids rescued by NAPTIP and DSS in Imo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
9 Italian police arrest suspected Black Axe Nigerian members over human trafficking, kidnapping and forcing women into prostitution (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
10 Actor, Lala bags Master’s Degree from University of Lagos - Nigerian Tribune, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info