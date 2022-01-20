Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Update: UK Police arrest 2 men in Birmingham, Manchester over Texas synagogue siege
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Two men have been arrested as part of the investigation into a hostage standoff at a Texas synagogue in the US.
Malik Faisal Akram, 44, from Blackburn, Lancashire, was shot dead by po
15 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Street Journal:
UK Police Arrest Two Men Over Texas Hostage Siege
Prompt News:
Police arrest 2 men in UK over Texas synagogue attack
News Breakers:
UK police arrest two men over Texas hostage siege
Nigeria Breaking News:
UK police arrest two men over Texas synagogue hostage-taking
Global Village Extra:
UK Police Arrest Two Men Over Texas Hostage Siege
More Picks
1
AFCON2021: Eguavoen only entitled to match bonuses, won?t earn salary - NFF -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
2
Governor Ortom signs amended grazing bill into law -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
3
Enforce death penalty for drug dealers, terrorists, ritualists - Oluwo of Iwo tells President Buhari -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
4
AFCON: President Buhari sends message to Super Eagles' coach, Eguavoen -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
5
Police confirm arrest of aid worker who allegedly raped teenage IDP in Borno -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
6
Burundian mother and her three trafficked kids rescued by NAPTIP and DSS in Imo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
7
"Over the years you have been full of kindness, love and patience" - Busola writes as she celebrates husband, Timi Dakolo on 41st birthday -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
8
Ignore calls to run for President again - Actor Okonlagos advises ex-president Goodluck Jonathan -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
9
Mob sets ablaze two suspected armed robbers who disguised as sit-at-home order enforcers in Onitsha (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
10
Be fair in your assessment of my government- President Buhari tells Nigerians -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
