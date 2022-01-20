Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Update: UK Police arrest 2 men in Birmingham, Manchester over Texas synagogue siege
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Two men have been arrested as part of the investigation into a hostage standoff at a Texas synagogue in the US.

 

Malik Faisal Akram, 44, from Blackburn, Lancashire, was shot dead by po

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

UK Police Arrest Two Men Over Texas Hostage Siege The Street Journal:
UK Police Arrest Two Men Over Texas Hostage Siege
Police arrest 2 men in UK over Texas synagogue attack Prompt News:
Police arrest 2 men in UK over Texas synagogue attack
UK police arrest two men over Texas hostage siege News Breakers:
UK police arrest two men over Texas hostage siege
UK police arrest two men over Texas synagogue hostage-taking Nigeria Breaking News:
UK police arrest two men over Texas synagogue hostage-taking
UK Police Arrest Two Men Over Texas Hostage Siege Global Village Extra:
UK Police Arrest Two Men Over Texas Hostage Siege


   More Picks
1 AFCON2021: Eguavoen only entitled to match bonuses, won?t earn salary - NFF - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 Governor Ortom signs amended grazing bill into law - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 Enforce death penalty for drug dealers, terrorists, ritualists - Oluwo of Iwo tells President Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 AFCON: President Buhari sends message to Super Eagles' coach, Eguavoen - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
5 Police confirm arrest of aid worker who allegedly raped teenage IDP in Borno - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
6 Burundian mother and her three trafficked kids rescued by NAPTIP and DSS in Imo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
7 "Over the years you have been full of kindness, love and patience" - Busola writes as she celebrates husband, Timi Dakolo on 41st birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
8 Ignore calls to run for President again - Actor Okonlagos advises ex-president Goodluck Jonathan - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
9 Mob sets ablaze two suspected armed robbers who disguised as sit-at-home order enforcers in Onitsha (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
10 Be fair in your assessment of my government- President Buhari tells Nigerians - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info