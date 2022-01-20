Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ignore calls to run for President again - Actor Okonlagos advises ex-president Goodluck Jonathan
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Actor OkonLagos has asked former President Goodluck not to run for President in the 2023 General election.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023: Why Jonathan will fail as Nigeria’s next President – Okon Daily Post:
2023: Why Jonathan will fail as Nigeria’s next President – Okon
Don’t Mind Anyone Asking You To Run For President Again — Okon Lagos Warns Goodluck Jonathan Naija Loaded:
Don’t Mind Anyone Asking You To Run For President Again — Okon Lagos Warns Goodluck Jonathan
The News Guru:
'Too much damage has been done', Okon warns Jonathan not to run in 2023
Actor Okonlagos advises ex-president Goodluck Jonathan not to run for president again News Breakers:
Actor Okonlagos advises ex-president Goodluck Jonathan not to run for president again
Ignore Calls To Run For President Again - Actor OkonLagos Tells Ex-president Goodluck Jonathan Tori News:
Ignore Calls To Run For President Again - Actor OkonLagos Tells Ex-president Goodluck Jonathan


   More Picks
1 AFCON2021: Eguavoen only entitled to match bonuses, won?t earn salary - NFF - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
2 I am single and I like toxic women – Super Eagles Goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye - Correct NG, 6 hours ago
3 APC national convention: Timetable out, sale of forms Feb. 14 - P.M. News - PM News, 23 hours ago
4 Enforce death penalty for drug dealers, terrorists, ritualists - Oluwo of Iwo tells President Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
5 EFCC reportedly grills AMCON MD, Ahmed Kuru, for alleged diversion of assets - Ripples Nigeria, 19 hours ago
6 Police confirm arrest of aid worker who allegedly raped teenage IDP in Borno - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
7 Burundian mother and her three trafficked kids rescued by NAPTIP and DSS in Imo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
8 Lagos/Ibadan Expressway kidnappings: Evidence govts have failed in their primary duties ― Afenifere - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
9 "Over the years you have been full of kindness, love and patience" - Busola writes as she celebrates husband, Timi Dakolo on 41st birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
10 FEC approves N75.78bn for FCT, transportation, erosion control projects - The Nation, 1 day ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info