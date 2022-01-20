Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Guardian
7
The Cable
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
I Will Leave Nigeria Better Than I Met It, Buhari Vows
The New Diplomat
- President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday said he would hand over a better Nigeria than the one he inherited in 2015.
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Trust:
We will leave Nigeria better than we inherited it — Buhari
Information Nigeria:
We’ll Leave Nigeria Better Than We Met It – Buhari
News Break:
2023: ‘I’ll Hand Over A Better Nigeria’, Says Buhari
News Breakers:
We’ll Leave Nigeria Better Than We Met It – Buhari
Diamond Celebrities:
We’ll Leave Nigeria Better Than We Met It – Buhari
Naija News:
Buhari Reveals The Nigeria He Would Hand Over In 2023
More Picks
1
AFCON2021: Eguavoen only entitled to match bonuses, won?t earn salary - NFF -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
2
Governor Ortom signs amended grazing bill into law -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
3
Police confirm arrest of aid worker who allegedly raped teenage IDP in Borno -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
4
Be fair in your assessment of my government- President Buhari tells Nigerians -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
5
Osinbajo presides NEC maiden meeting in 2022 -
Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
6
"Over the years you have been full of kindness, love and patience" - Busola writes as she celebrates husband, Timi Dakolo on 41st birthday -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
7
Gernot Rohr deserves credit for Super Eagles' brilliant AFCON performance - Eguavoen -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
8
Ignore calls to run for President again - Actor Okonlagos advises ex-president Goodluck Jonathan -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
9
Mob sets ablaze two suspected armed robbers who disguised as sit-at-home order enforcers in Onitsha (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
10
AFCON 2021: Otedola promises to give Super Eagles $250,000 if they win the tournament in Cameroon -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
32 mins ago
