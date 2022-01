Niger Governor Declares Support For Tinubu Ahead Of 2023 Presidential Election

The governor spoke on Thursday when Tinubu visited him over ... Sahara Reporters - Niger State governor, Abubakar Sani-Bello, has declared support for National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, ahead of the 2023 presidential election.The governor spoke on Thursday when Tinubu visited him over ...



News Credibility Score: 99%