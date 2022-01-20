Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Aviation Minister commends Ebonyi govt over airport construction project
Nigerian Tribune  - Aviation minister described Ebonyi airport project as a worthwhile one that will open up the state to domestic and international investments.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ebonyi Airport Will Boost Foreign, Domestic Investments –Sirika Leadership:
Ebonyi Airport Will Boost Foreign, Domestic Investments –Sirika
FG’ll ensure completion of Ebonyi airport – Sirika The Punch:
FG’ll ensure completion of Ebonyi airport – Sirika
Sirika hails Umahi for Ebonyi Airport project The Sun:
Sirika hails Umahi for Ebonyi Airport project
Ebonyi airport project will open state to domestic, foreign investments: Sirika Peoples Gazette:
Ebonyi airport project will open state to domestic, foreign investments: Sirika
Sirika Says FG Will Ensure Completion Of Ebonyi Airport Biz Watch Nigeria:
Sirika Says FG Will Ensure Completion Of Ebonyi Airport
Ebonyi Airport Will Attract Local, Foreign Investments—Sirika | B Business Post Nigeria:
Ebonyi Airport Will Attract Local, Foreign Investments—Sirika | B


   More Picks
1 AFCON 2021: Otedola promises to give Super Eagles $250,000 if they win the tournament in Cameroon - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
2 Bogoso explosion: Many feared dead following an explosion in Ghanaian town - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
3 Governor Ortom signs amended grazing bill into law - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 Be fair in your assessment of my government- President Buhari tells Nigerians - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
5 NGF set to meet Organized Labour on planned removal of fuel subsidy ― Fayemi - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
6 AFCON2021: Defending Champions, Algeria crash out of Africa Cup of Nations with just 1 point - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
7 Osinbajo presides NEC maiden meeting in 2022 - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
8 Gernot Rohr deserves credit for Super Eagles' brilliant AFCON performance - Eguavoen - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
9 Tinubu Visits IBB, Seeks Ex-Military Leader’s Blessing for Presidential Bid - This Day, 16 hours ago
10 Ignore calls to run for President again - Actor Okonlagos advises ex-president Goodluck Jonathan - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info