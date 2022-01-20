Yahaya Bello declares for 2023 presidency, says it’s time for youths to rule Nigeria

Yahaya Bello declares for 2023 presidency, says it’s time for youths to rule Nigeria



Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has declared his intention to aspire for the 2023 presidency under the banner of the ruling All ... Nigerian Tribune - Tribune OnlineYahaya Bello declares for 2023 presidency, says it’s time for youths to rule NigeriaKogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has declared his intention to aspire for the 2023 presidency under the banner of the ruling All ...



News Credibility Score: 99%