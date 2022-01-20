Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Yahaya Bello declares for 2023 presidency, says it’s time for youths to rule Nigeria
Yahaya Bello declares for 2023 presidency, says it’s time for youths to rule Nigeria

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has declared his intention to aspire for the 2023 presidency under the banner of the ruling All ...

5 hours ago
