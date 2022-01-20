Lack Of Quality Education Affecting Northern Nigeria –Borno Governor, Zulum

He decried the activities of insurgents in the North-East, attributing their evil ... Sahara Reporters - Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State said on Thursday that lack of functional education was adversely contributing to the menace of insecurity in the North.He decried the activities of insurgents in the North-East, attributing their evil ...



News Credibility Score: 99%