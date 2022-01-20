Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Lack Of Quality Education Affecting Northern Nigeria –Borno Governor, Zulum
News photo Sahara Reporters  - Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State said on Thursday that lack of functional education was adversely contributing to the menace of insecurity in the North.
He decried the activities of insurgents in the North-East, attributing their evil ...

11 hours ago
