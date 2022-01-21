Post News
News at a Glance
AFCON: Alex Iwobi reveals only problem coach Eguavoen will have in knockout stages
Daily Post
- Super Eagles and Everton forward, Alex Iwobi, has revealed that Coach Austin Eguavoen would have selection problems in the next stage of the Africa Cup of
19 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
AFCON 2021: Eguavoen turned Super Eagles squad to one family ' Iwobi
The Punch:
Eguavoen turned Eagles to one family – Iwobi
TV360 Nigeria:
AFCON 2021: Eguavoen turned Super Eagles squad to one family – Iwobi
Olajide TV:
AFCON 2021: Eguavoen turned Super Eagles squad to one family – Iwobi
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Eguavoen has turned Super Eagles to one family – Alex Iwobi | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Tunde Ednut:
AFCON 2021: How Eguavoen turned Super Eagles squad to one family – Iwobi
Within Nigeria:
AFCON 2021: How Eguavoen turned Super Eagles squad to one family – Iwobi
More Picks
1
AFCON 2021: Otedola promises to give Super Eagles $250,000 if they win the tournament in Cameroon -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
2
Bogoso explosion: Many feared dead following an explosion in Ghanaian town -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
3
Be fair in your assessment of my government- President Buhari tells Nigerians -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
4
Ignore calls to run for President again - Actor Okonlagos advises ex-president Goodluck Jonathan -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
5
Gernot Rohr deserves credit for Super Eagles' brilliant AFCON performance - Eguavoen -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
6
AFCON2021: Defending Champions, Algeria crash out of Africa Cup of Nations with just 1 point -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
7
AMCON takes over Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company, IBEDC -
News Wire NGR,
2 hours ago
8
Tinubu Visits IBB, Seeks Ex-Military Leader’s Blessing for Presidential Bid -
This Day,
19 hours ago
9
World Health Organisation Asks Countries To End COVID-19 Travel Restrictions -
Sahara Reporters,
21 hours ago
10
Is that not foolishness?- Actress Eucharia Anunobi berates Nigerians who build palatial houses in their villages -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
