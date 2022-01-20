Post News
News at a Glance
Nigeria Vs Guinea-Bissau: Eagles through with the maximum points, second-round opponents to be determined
Premium Times
- The Super Eagles topped their group with maximum points for the first time since 2006, also under Coach Eguavoen.
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
AFCON 2021: Kanu reacts to Nigeria’s 2-0 win over Guinea-Bissau
FRANCE 24 English:
AFCON 2022: The Super Eagles secure flawless group stage with 2-0 win over Guinea-Bissau
My Celebrity & I:
Osimhen hails 3 Supers Eagles stars after Nigeria’s 2-0 win over Guinea Bissau
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
AFCON 2021: Nigeria finish group stages with maximum points after Guinea-Bissau win
The Eagle Online:
AFCON 2021: Eagles fly past Guinea-Bissau, wait for Round of 16 opponent
Julia Blaise Blog:
Nigeria defeats Guinea Bissau 2-0 to get maximum point
Kanyi Daily:
AFCON 2021: Super Eagles Of Nigeria Win 2-0 Against Guinea Bissau [Highlights]
Benco News:
AFCON 2021: Kanu Reacts To Nigeria’s 2-0 Win Over Guinea-Bissau
Kemi Filani Blog:
AFCON 2021: Nigeria finish group stages with maximum points after Guinea-Bissau win
Goal Ball Live:
AFCON 2021: Nigeria complete the group stage with maximum points
More Picks
1
AFCON2021: Eguavoen only entitled to match bonuses, won?t earn salary - NFF -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
2
I am single and I like toxic women – Super Eagles Goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye -
Correct NG,
9 hours ago
3
Governor Ortom signs amended grazing bill into law -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
4
Enforce death penalty for drug dealers, terrorists, ritualists - Oluwo of Iwo tells President Buhari -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
5
AFCON: President Buhari sends message to Super Eagles' coach, Eguavoen -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
6
EFCC reportedly grills AMCON MD, Ahmed Kuru, for alleged diversion of assets -
Ripples Nigeria,
22 hours ago
7
Police confirm arrest of aid worker who allegedly raped teenage IDP in Borno -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
8
Burundian mother and her three trafficked kids rescued by NAPTIP and DSS in Imo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
9
Italian police arrest suspected Black Axe Nigerian members over human trafficking, kidnapping and forcing women into prostitution (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
10
Actor, Lala bags Master’s Degree from University of Lagos -
Nigerian Tribune,
12 hours ago
